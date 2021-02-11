Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

According to the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center 11 COVID-19 cases remain active under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

7.306 total tests

167 positive results

157 individuals recovered

11 active cases

10 isolated or quarantined

2 hospitalization

2 COVID-19 related death

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Akwesasne residents and employees can schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.