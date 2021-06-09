Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports 41% COVID-19 vaccination rate

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and updated its progress on Tuesday.

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services reported that as of June 7, 6,780 total vaccinations have been administered. This number includes both 3,564 first doses and 3,216 boosters.

Health Services also reported that the vaccination rate under the Tribe’s jurisdiction is now 41%. According to Health Services, this a lower number than previously reported, but its due to expanded eligibility in the 12 to 15 year-old age group.

“Every new vaccination builds community immunity and helps get us one step closer to easing protective measures that remain in place,” stated the Tribe’s Health Services. “More importantly, it gets us closer to ending the pandemic and resuming those precious activities and moments that we all missed during the past year.”

The total number of vaccinations administered in each age group is listed in the chart below.

First dose Second dose Total vaccinations Population % Fully vaccinated 12 to 15 years 24 1 35 585 .17% 16 to 17 years 102 81 183 282 29% 18+ years 3,438 3,134 6,572 7,027 45% Total 3,564 3,216 6,780 7,897 41% Updated: June 7, 2021

To continue to vaccinate tribal members, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is hosting open walk-in vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former- IGA Building. All individuals 12 years or older can attend, however, a parent or guardian must be present if under 18.

Additionally the Tribe is providing incentives members to get vaccinations. Individuals who are 18 years and older and receive the Moderna Vaccine will be entered into a drawing to win prizes: including a 70” Flat Screen TV, $250 BJ’s Gift Card, or a 1-Night Stay in Lake Placid with Zipline tickets.

All 12 to 17-year-olds who receive the Pfizer Vaccine will be entered into a drawing to win one of two $250 Apple Gift Cards, which is scheduled to be drawn on Wednesday, June 9th.

Those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine will also get a voucher for a FREE Sub, courtesy of Subway located in the Speedway Plaza at 935 State Route 37.