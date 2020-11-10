Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports 5 new COVID-19 cases Monday

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne. The EOC reported five new cases on November 9, 2020, with the total number of active cases 22.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.
- 2,806 total tests
- 38 positive results
- 12 individuals recovered
- 20 active cases
- 1 hospitalization
- 0 COVID-19 related death
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.
Additional protective measures being taken by the Tribe Council and Emergency Operations Center to contain the outbreak include:
- No social gatherings in uncontrolled environments
- 30-day pause on in-home wakes
- Outdoor gatherings limited to 25 people
- COVID-19 capacity levels in businesses
- Tribal facilities closed to the public starting November 9, 2020
Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
- Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321
- Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment
