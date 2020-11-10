Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports 5 new COVID-19 cases Monday

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne. The EOC reported five new cases on November 9, 2020, with the total number of active cases 22.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

2,806 total tests

38 positive results

12 individuals recovered

20 active cases

1 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Additional protective measures being taken by the Tribe Council and Emergency Operations Center to contain the outbreak include:

No social gatherings in uncontrolled environments

30-day pause on in-home wakes

Outdoor gatherings limited to 25 people

COVID-19 capacity levels in businesses

Tribal facilities closed to the public starting November 9, 2020

Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321

Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.