Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports 7 active COVID-19 case

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the EOC reported 7 new cases in Akwesasne with 22 being quarantined.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

5,477 total tests

88 positive results

81 individuals recovered

7 active cases

0 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Those who believe they were present at this business are asked to monitor possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321

Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment

