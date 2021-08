AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported one new case of COVID-19 on August 30.

The new case brought the total active cases under the tribe’s jurisdiction to nine, with an additional 12 family members and friends remaining in quarantine. Four of the nine positive cases are children between the ages of 3 and 14-year old.

The SRMT EOC is encouraging those in the community to get vaccinated.