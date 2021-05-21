Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports lowest COVID numbers since March 2020

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases have decreased to zero in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operations Center reported no new cases, or any active cases in the southern portion of Akwesasne on Thursday.

Additionally, the EOC confirmed that two community members have been released from isolation, resulting in no individuals in quarantine.

According to the EOC, these are the lowest numbers the tribe has seen since the first positive case was reported in Akwesasne on March 28, 2020.

“We extend appreciation to everyone for doing their part in keeping our community safe,” stated EOC officials.

Resulting from these low numbers, the EOC announced changes on May 20 regarding the Tribe’s travel restrictions and size of outdoor gatherings. As of Friday, May 21, the Tribe’s 300-mile travel radius will be removed and all asymptomatic individuals will not be required to quarantine upon return.

Under the SRMT, symptomatic individuals will be required to quarantine and get tested no sooner than seven days after developing symtoms.

The tribe also expanded the permitted size of outdoor gatherings, increasing this number to 50 people. However, all unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear a mask when in six feet from others.

The Tribe also will require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors at public places, businesses, stores and other locations.

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is conducting Walk-in Vaccine Clinic for individuals 18-years old or older every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the former-IGA Building located at 850 State Route 37 in Akwesasne.