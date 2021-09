AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported ten new positive COVID-19 cases over the Labor Day weekend.

The four-day accumulation of new cases makes 19 total active cases in Akwesasne’s southern portion, which is the largest number reported since April 30. Additionally, 27 friends and family members remain in quarantine.

The SRMT EOC is encouraging those in the community to get vaccinated.