AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two distribution events have been changed in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announce on Monday that it has rescheduled its COVID-19 testing and home test kit distribution to January 12.

This event was previously scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, but was changed due to predicted cold temperatures.

According to the Tribe, COVID-19 testing will now take place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and home test kits will be distributed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Both events will take place at the Health Services Testing Garage on State Route 37.

Also in response to the expected low wind chills, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has canceled its free food box distribution scheduled for January 11. A new date for this event has yet to be scheduled.

A severe wind chill warning will take effect in St. Lawrence County at 7 p.m. on January 10 and remain active through 3 p.m. on January 11. Temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees below zero.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day on Monday for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.