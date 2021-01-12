Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe responding to COVID-19 spike: 8 new cases

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is currently responding to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, January 11, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported eight new COVID-19 cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

The EOC stated, “please remain vigilant during the spike and follow all the safety protocols being recommended by the EOC and public health agencies. You may not feel sick or be exhibiting symptoms, but you can still transmit the virus. For that reason, we are asking everyone to please avoid uncontrolled gatherings where no masks are being worn, where no social distancing is being followed, nor other safety measures that are intended to keep you and others safe.”

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

5,681 total tests

103 positive results

91 individuals recovered

12 active cases

45 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Additionally, the Tribe’s Health Services is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members. Seiors residing in the Southern portion of Akwesasne can call the Tribe’s Office for the Aging to pre-register. Those who qualify can call (518) 358-2963 to pre-register.

COVID-19 drive-thru test collection clinics have also been scheduled for the next few weeks. Clinics will be held at the former IGA Building and will begin at 9 a.m. Clinics will be held on January 12, January 13, January 19 and January 26, 2021

Community members and Akwesasne employees can also continue to be tested at

Mountain Medical Urgent Care, Malone, New York: (518) 521-3322

Mountain Medical Urgent Care, Massena, New York: (315) 705-0700

