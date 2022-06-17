AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is officially resuming its Community Partnership Fund.

Supporting by gaming revenue from the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, the Community Partnership Fund provides financial assistance to promote community physical, mental and spiritual health, wellness and Mohawk culture education.

The fund supports tribal youth for athletic, artistic and educational endeavors. Youth athletic teams, community events and individual tribal member projects are also eligible for support.

This previously existing program was temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients must be enrolled members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne or Mohawk Nation.

Applicants must act as good ambassadors of the Akwesasne community and be in good standing with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

Priority for funding will be given to the applications that demonstrate the most need, as well as individuals or groups residing in Akwesasne.

Funding will not be awarded for personal hardships, beauty pageants, work-travel expenses, lost work hours, re-burials, professional sponsorships, adult sports teams or higher education costs.

Applications must be delivered in person or mailed to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.