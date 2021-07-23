Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Senior Center reopening to public

AKWESASNE, N.Y. — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Office for the Aging has announced that the Senior Center will be resuming congregate meals and activities beginning on August 9.

In welcoming back the seniors, the center will be offering a special menu and the return of Monday Bingo.

In order to continue to be safe, the Senior Center is implementing the following health and safety guidelines:

Any individual who is not feeling well should stay home and visit the Senior Center on another day

Stay home if you have any of the following: Fever, shortness of breath, chills, cough, muscle aches, runny nose, sore throat, or headache.

All unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear a mask while in the Senior Center. All fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask but are welcome to do so.

Individuals who would like to attend the noon meal must call by 9:30 a.m., and place a reservation. At this time, no walk-ins will be accepted.

Grab-and-Go meals will continue to be offered as an alternative to the congregate meal for individuals who are hesitant to return to a group setting. Those interested must also call by 9:30 a.m. to reserve their meal. Meals will be available for pickup at the front door from 11 a.m., until noon.

The center will use drop boxes for contribution collection. These are voluntary and an elder cannot be denied a meal or service for an inability or preference not to pay.

Pre-registration is required for all activity classes and trips.

NY Connects and HIICAP will be meeting with clients in their offices. Individuals may be pre-screened by phone before your meeting. All meetings are by appointment only, no walk-ins. Unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear a mask

The center is also resuming in home repair services. To schedule an appointment call the Senior Center at 518-358-2963.

No individuals under the age of 18 will not be allowed in the building until further notice. Those interested can call the Senior Center at 518-358-2963 for further questions.