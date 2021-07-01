Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe: ‘Signage promoting illegal activities remains prohibited’

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Residents and businesses of Akwesasne are being reminded of certain signage restrictions.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Council issued an announcement on June 30, reminding individuals and vendors that the promotion of illegal activities continues to be prohibited under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

This is pursuant to Tribal Council Resolution 2021-14 and applies to all publications, billboards, banners and other advertisements for activities or products that are illegal under tribal law, including those not tribally licensed or regulated.

According to the Tribal Council, if sign is determined to violate this order, the sign’s owner will receive notification from the Compliance Department.

The owner would then be required to remove the sign within 30 days.