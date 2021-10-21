Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe taking COVID vaccine appointments for ages 5-11

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for pediatric patients.

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services announced that it will begin receiving initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years of age, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Health Services, smaller doses will be administered using smaller needed. This will make it easier for pediatricians and nurses to provide shots.

At the time of vaccine administration, a parent or guardian must be present.

Local parents are encouraged to call ahead and schedule an appointment. These can be made by calling Health Services at 518-333-0230.