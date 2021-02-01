Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe terminates agreement with medical cannabis company, investigating ‘serious allegations’

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk tribe has announced the termination of a lease agreement with a medical cannabis company.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and its Section 17 Holding Company, the Tweathahoni Corporation, are officially terminating their lease agreement with MMJ BioPharma Cultivatio Inc.

This agreement previously would have allowed MMJ BioPharma to lease tribal land in pursuit of a pharmaceutical cannabis research license with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to the SRMT Council, this termination is “based on information that has come to light.” The Tribe confirmed that their Tribe Council and the Tewathahonni Corporation’s Board of Directors immediately acted to investigate “serious allegations regarding a key principle of the company.”

The tribe stated that these allegations were reported by a community members.

This announcement was made to the community on January 28, 2021.