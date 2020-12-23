Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on December 29

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services announced it will proceed with their vaccination plans beginning next Tuesday, December 29, 2020

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is proceeding with their COVID-19 vaccination plans.

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services has announced that they will launch their COVID-19 vaccination plan on December 28, 2020. This is following arrival of the allocated doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

In the initial shipment, Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services received 200 doses, which will be administered to frontline healthcare workers, tribal police officers and other tribal personnel considered essential.

The first group will receive one of two shots starting next week. The second shot, the booster, will be administered 28-days after.

According to Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services Director Michael Cook, the vaccines arrived earlier than anticipated.

“Receiving the vaccine earlier than expected is certainly pleasant surprise,” stated Cook. “We did not expect the distribution would be directly from the manufacturer, which was the case, thus cutting out middle people and getting here faster than expected.”

SRMT Health Services additionally stated that depending on the number of doses remaining, vaccinations could be expanded to a second group on the following Tuesday; January 5, 2021. The second group is open to those ages 65 or older. Seniors interested in receiving the vaccine have been instructed to call (518) 333-0230.

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services shared that additional doses of the vaccines available to the public are expected in April or May of 2021.

