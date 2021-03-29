Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to distribute 1K food boxes Monday

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is distributing emergency food boxes today.

According to the Tribe, one thousand FEMA-funded food boxes will be distribute through the SRMT’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tribe officials stated that these boxes will contain food supplies and allow households to avoid grocery stores, further promoting social distancing.

All boxes will be distributed under safety guidelines. Those attendees at the food distribution are asked to follow the listed guidelines:

All traffic must use the main entrance to the former-IGA Building;

Individuals must bring tribal identification;

Tribal members must remain in vehicle; and

Limit one food box per household

Please ensure there is adequate space for large boxes in each vehicle

The ongoing food distribution starts at 9 a.m., on March 29, at the former-IGA building, and will continue until supplied last.