Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to offer COVID-19 vaccines to entire adult community

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced on Wednesday that it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to its entire adult community.

According to the Tribe, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held at the former IGA-building on March 18, 2021 will be open to all residents of Akwesasne who are 18 years of age or older.

This includes residents living on both the northern and southern portions.

“Our Health Service team has done an outstanding job administering COVID-19 vaccines to our community. Now that we have addressed the highest priority populations, we are pleased to be able to offer vaccines to the entire community, and for younger people,” stated Tribal Council. “Additional walk-in vaccine clinics will be offered in the coming days and we will continue to encourage our community to protect themselves and their families.”

The March 18, 2021, COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on a first come, first served basis beginning at 10 a.m. and until supplies last.

The Tribe shared that future clinics will be held at a later date.