AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council announced that work sessions will resume for members, however, the sessions will only be held virtually.

The work sessions will be available once again starting at 9 a.m. on March 16 and will be held on a bi-weekly basis over zoom. Tribal members will be able to observe by registering on zoom.

The registration link can also be found on the Tribal Members Portal. Additionally, an Observer Copy of the Work Session Agenda will be made available the Monday before each session. The Rules of Personal Conduct for Meetings and a listing of 2022 Work Sessions will also be available on the Portal.

Individuals are only required to register once to observe Work Sessions. The online registration process allows the Tribal Clerk’s Office to verify tribal enrollment since Tribal Council Work Sessions are intended for members only.

During the registration process, Tribal members will be required to affirm membership by providing their six-digit enrollment number, which can be found on the back of their tribal enrollment card. Individuals will also be asked to list any additional members that will be observing with them and abide by the Rules of Personal Conduct for Meetings.

Following verification by the Tribal Clerk’s Office, individuals will receive an email from Zoom titled “Tribal Council Work Session Confirmation” containing the session link. Individuals should save the e-mail to make sure they have easy access to future sessions.

No questions or comments will be taken in advance however, observers may provide feedback on the agenda topic during the Work Session. However, at times tribal staff will be requested to join for the purpose of providing information on an agenda topic.