Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to vote on new name in November

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe may have a new name this November.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Council has officially announced the Name Change Referendum will be voted on in November. Tribal members will vote on the proposed change to “Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe.”

According to the Council, the referendum will be held on November 14, 2020, and three virtual public meetings will be held prior to the vote.

These public meetings will be held on September 30, October 14 and October 28, all at 6 p.m.

Topics discussed in the public meetings will include background on the name change, history of the name “Akwesasne” and question answering.

Voting on the Name Change Referendum will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tribal Administration Building.

The Council also announced early voting, which will take place on November 9 and 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additionally, in-home voting will be held on an appointment basis on November 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

