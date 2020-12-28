Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe transfer station receives new truck, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Transfer Station recently received a “holiday gift.”

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Transfer Station received a new truck on December 24; specifically a 2021 Freightliner 122SD for transporting municipal solid waste. The purchase of the truck was overseen by the Tribe’s Environment Division and is the second truck purchased from funds awarded through a 2016 class action lawsuit.

The Tribe state that SRMT Air Quality Program Manager Angela Benedict helped to secure funding through a Volkswagen Settlement, with funds first awarded in 2019. Funds from the settlement have been used by the Tribe the reduce greenhouse gas emissions and upgrade “green” technology.

The recent specific purchase of the 2021 Freightliner truck totaled $132,138 and has low nitrogen emissions; aiming to reduce air emissions by 50%. The SMRT tribe stated that the arrival of the truck “brings much joy” as it will increase efficiency and decrease their carbon footprint.

Previously, additional funds from the settlement have helped the Tribe to purchase two low-emission diesel trucks for the Tribe’s Transfer Station and on for the Planning and Infrastructure Division. A fourth is expected for the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino and Resort in 2021.

Funds have also helpedto install electric vehicle charging stations in three locations throughout Akwesasne, all free for public use.

Additional individuals named in support of these projects include SRMT Procurement staff, Finance Members Heather Henry and Paula Gray, Accounting Staff Members Linda Benedict and Leslie Thompson and Environment Division Director Tony David and Assistant Director Les Benedict.

