Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Tribal Clerk and Sub-Chief take office after reelection

Summer Bero and Benjamin Herne Take Oath of Office, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, July 1, 2021

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Tribal Clerk and Sub-Chief are back in office.

During a formal ceremony on the first on July, reelected Tribal Clerk Summer Bero and Tribal Sub-Chief Benjamin Herne took the oath of office for their leadership roles.

Both Bero and Herne were reelected to continue to serve the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe for their second consecutive three-year terms.

“Working for the community of Akwesasne over the past three years has been an amazing and humbling experience,” stated Sub-Chief Herne. “I wish to express my gratitude and appreciation for another chance to represent the Akwesasne community this upcoming term.”

Bero and Herne were reelected on June 5 during an official Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe election.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council recently held a caucus and is scheduled to hold a special election for its chief position which remains vacant.