Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe: Unofficial results of special election

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe election board has released the unofficial results of the tribe’s 2021 special election.

The election was held on July 31 to elect a tribal chief. The results included votes from election day, early voting, and absentee voters.

Candidate Eric Thompson received 182 votes on election day, 91 votes from early voters and 25 absentee ballot votes, with a total of 298 votes.

Ronald LaFrance Jr. is in the lead according to the unofficial results. LaFrance has 493 votes total, 319 from election day, 114 from early votes and 60 from absentee ballots.

There were 10 votes voided and 2 votes were spoiled.