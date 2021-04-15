Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe vaccination rate exceeds 43%

AKWESANSE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is continuing to vaccinate its residents against COVID-19, an effort that began in December of 2020.

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services reported on Wednesday that the estimated vaccination rate for the Tribe is roughly 43.8%. This figure includes tribal members who reside in Akwesasne’s souther portion or within the Tribe’s 15-mile service area in the United States.

The Tribe’s Health Services further reported that 3,771 members have received at least one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

These rates do not include northern residents or non-members who attended a vaccine clinic conducted by Health Services.

To continue this effort, SRMHS will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine walk-up clinic on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until supplies last. This clinic will be held at the former-IGA buildings ad is open to all individuals 18-years of older.

Additionally, a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic will be held on April 16 specifically for those ages 16 ad 17-years old. The clinic will administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine ad be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals who reside in Canada and have a social or economic connection to Akwesasne are eligible to receive a vaccination by appointment.