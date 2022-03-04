AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The vaccination rate is continuing to increase in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services confirmed that as of March 2, the vaccination rate among eligible Akwesasne residents hit 71.5%.

Additionally, since the last report on February 21, an additional 63 doses of the vaccine had been administered to individuals 5 years or older.

SRMT Health Services stated that there are 1,963 individuals who remain unvaccinated due to age, medical condition or personal choice. There are also 2,408 patients awaiting their third or booster shot.

However, with the majority of the community fully vaccinated and low number of doses being administered, the weekly vaccination clinic hosted at the former-IGA building has been moved.

This clinic will now take place at Health Services’ main campus located at 404 State Route 37. It will continue to be held on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is continuing to offer a $1,000 incentive for those who get vaccinated. These incentives are awarded through a random drawing at every 5% vaccine milestone.

With the current vaccination rate of 71.5%, the next milestone drawing will take place when the tribe reaches a 75% vaccination rate.