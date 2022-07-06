AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is continuing to provide employment opportunities for students in the Akwesasne community.

According to the Tribe, they welcomed their newest group of summer interns on June 27. The interns were welcomed by SRMT Education Division Assistant Director Courtney Thomas and Summer Intern Coordinators Seanna Villeneuve and Kahawinetha Thompson.

The interns attended an orientation provided by Human Resources Director Stacey Holcomb and Tribal Historic Preservation Office Director Darren Bonaparte. Following the day-long orientation, the student interns were sent to work at Tribal programs and local businesses for the summer, such as the Akwesasne Boys and Girls Club, SRMT Environment, Early Learning Center, and others.

The Tribe stated that the knowledge they will gain from their summer employment will provide them with skills and experience to support their educational and career goals. More information can be found on the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe website.