Saint Regis Tribe confirms 2 additional COVID-19 cases, 12 active

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has continued to report a rise in COVID-19 cases under the tribes jurisdiction.

On Friday, the EOC reported 2 new cases in Akwesasne with 45 being quarantined.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

5,657 total tests

95 positive results

85 individuals recovered

12 active cases

0 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Additionally, the Tribe’s Health Services is currently administering 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with CDC guidelines. Currently, elders, healthcare and frontline workers are being prioritized to receive the vaccine. Those who qualify can call (518) 333-0230 to have their name added to the list.

Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321

Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment.

