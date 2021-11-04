Saint Regis Tribe confirms new COVID deaths in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — New COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Akwesasne.

On Thursday, The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Council issued a joint statement that reported the deaths of two community members due to COVID-19. Both individuals were under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

“The ongoing pandemic continues to make it difficult for us to be there in person and to offer our heartfelt sympathies through a warm embrace to the grieving families, but please know that you are in our thoughts during this difficult moment,” the Tribal Council said in the statement.

According to the Council, these deaths accounted for the Tribe’s fourth and fifth COVID-19 fatalities in Akwesasne’s southern portion. The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne has also reported nine deaths in the northern portion.

“We urge individuals who chose to remain unvaccinated to please weigh scientific facts against fears. We understand your hesitancy, but the benefits of being vaccinated far outweigh the risks,” the MCA added. “We don’t want to lose anyone else and continue to advise all eligible individuals to utilize the best defense there is against this virus, vaccination.”

The SRMT Health Services is holding a weekly vaccine clinic every Wednesday from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the former-IGA Building, while appointments can be scheduled for MCA Community Health Program’s vaccine clinics on November 10 and November 24 by calling 613-575-2341 ext. 3220.