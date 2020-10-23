Salmon River lower fly-fishing area to open October 31

PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lower fly- fishing on the Salmon River is set to open at the end of the month.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the lower fly-fishing section of the Salmon River will be open starting on October 31, 2020. Fly- fishing will be open on a catch-and-release basis.

According to the DEC, the opening follows the successful actions of the Salmon River Flow Management Team.

During the summer of 2020, the Salmon River has below-average water levels in the reservoir which resulted from low precipitation rates. The Team cancelled the annual September 1 baseflow increase to attempt to maintain suitable flows.

Additionally, the DEC did not open the lower fly-fishing section of the river on September 15 to try keep sufficient numbers of salmon within the hatchery as flows were low.

The DEC now encourages anglers to respect the resources during fly-fishing and abide by COVID-19 precautions for the upcoming season.

