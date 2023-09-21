FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – All students in the Salmon River Central School District are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school for free as of Wednesday, September 20.

This change was made possible by the Community Eligibility Provision through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The provision is a non-pricing meal service option for school districts that are located in low-income areas to help improve food security. The USDA will reimburse Salmon River for the cost of these meals.

Families and their children no longer have to worry about paying for their meals this school year. They can turn their attention to what’s most important at school—their studies. Salmon River CSD Superintendent Dr. Stanley Harper

District families do not need to pay a fee to be eligible—this change is automatic. À la carte items and extra meals will remain available for students, but they will need to be purchased separately.



To ensure the district’s ability to continue this program in the future, all Salmon River families will be asked to complete and submit a Household Income Application. This will be sent home in the mail soon. The form will also help determine whether their child(ren) may be eligible for other programs.