Salmon Run Mall among shopping centers operating under new hours beginning March 18

(Facebook – Salmon Run Mall)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Pyramid Management Group is reducing the hours of operation at its properties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is among the affected properties. According to a release on the company’s website, the decision was made following the restrictions and closures of restaurants, theaters, gyms and more.

Salmon Run Mall, Destiny USA and various other Pyramid-owned and operated properties will be open Monday through Saturday from 11am-7pm and 11am-5pm on Sunday.

Here is a full list of properties impacted by the changes:

New York

  • Aviation Mall — Queensbury, NY
  • Champlain Centre — Champlain, NY
  • Crossgates — Albany, NY
  • Crossgates Commons — Albany, NY
  • Destiny USA — Syracuse, NY
  • Galleria at Crystal Run — Middletown, NY
  • Palisades Center — West Nyack, NY
  • Poughkeepsie Galleria — Poughkeepsie, NY
  • Salmon Run Mall — Watertown, NY
  • Sangertown Square — New Hartford, NY
  • Walden Galleria — Buffalo, NY

Massachusetts

  • Hampshire Mall — Hadley, MA
  • Holyoke Mall — Holyoke, MA
  • Kingston Collection — Kingston, MA

Customers are encouraged to contact stores ahead of time, as not all venues are continuing operations.

