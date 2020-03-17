Salmon Run Mall among shopping centers operating under new hours beginning March 18

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Pyramid Management Group is reducing the hours of operation at its properties amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is among the affected properties. According to a release on the company’s website, the decision was made following the restrictions and closures of restaurants, theaters, gyms and more.
Salmon Run Mall, Destiny USA and various other Pyramid-owned and operated properties will be open Monday through Saturday from 11am-7pm and 11am-5pm on Sunday.
Here is a full list of properties impacted by the changes:
New York
- Aviation Mall — Queensbury, NY
- Champlain Centre — Champlain, NY
- Crossgates — Albany, NY
- Crossgates Commons — Albany, NY
- Destiny USA — Syracuse, NY
- Galleria at Crystal Run — Middletown, NY
- Palisades Center — West Nyack, NY
- Poughkeepsie Galleria — Poughkeepsie, NY
- Salmon Run Mall — Watertown, NY
- Sangertown Square — New Hartford, NY
- Walden Galleria — Buffalo, NY
Massachusetts
- Hampshire Mall — Hadley, MA
- Holyoke Mall — Holyoke, MA
- Kingston Collection — Kingston, MA
Customers are encouraged to contact stores ahead of time, as not all venues are continuing operations.
