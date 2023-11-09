WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The holiday shopping season is nearly upon us at that means extended hours at the Salmon Run Mall.

The mall website announced on Wednesday, November 8 its upcoming shopping hours. Only the movie theater and Planet Fitness will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Planet Fitness will be only open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Black Friday will bring extended hours as the mall is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Here’s a list of store hours for the day after Thanksgiving.

Bath & Body Works: opening at 6 a.m.

Best Buy: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Planet Fitness: reopen at 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday’s hours will go from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Here’s a list of other special hours for that day.

Best Buy: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Planet Fitness: (regular hours) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On December 1, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The mall’s Christmas Eve hours will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the shopping center will be closed Christmas Day. The movies will be open regular hours on that day.