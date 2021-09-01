Salmon Run Mall announces Labor Day hours of operation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall announced its hours for Labor Day as well as the hours for specific stores located inside.

The Salmon Run Mall will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on September 6, but other stores in the mall will have hours that vary.

The following stores will be open during the hours listed:

Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Burlington: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Famous Footwear: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FYE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hot Topic: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JC Penney: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kay Jewelers: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Regal Cinemas: first showing will be at 11:20 a.m.; the last showing will be at 8:40 p.m.

Verizon: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JC Penney will also have extended hours on Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The mall is encouraging guests to contact mall shop stores in advance to confirm hours of operation.