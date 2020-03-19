Salmon Run Mall closing all interior portions of its shopping center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – All interior portions of Salmon Run Mall will be closing beginning at 8pm on March 19.

In accordance with an order by Governor Cuomo, Pyramid Management Group is closing the interior portions of all its New York shopping centers.

Tenants with dedicated exterior entrances will have the capability to remain open. Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy and others have their own entrances.

All stores without dedicated exterior entrances will be closed.

The changes impact the following Pyramid-owned and operated centers in New York:

Aviation Mall — Queensbury, NY

Champlain Centre — Champlain, NY

Crossgates — Albany, NY

Crossgates Commons — Albany, NY

Destiny USA — Syracuse, NY

Galleria at Crystal Run — Middletown, NY

Palisades Center — West Nyack, NY

Poughkeepsie Galleria — Poughkeepsie, NY

Salmon Run Mall — Watertown, NY

Sangertown Square — New Hartford, NY

Walden Galleria — Buffalo, NY

