WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall is limiting its hours of operation during the upcoming Easter holiday.

On Sunday, April 9, the mall will be closed in observance of the holiday, according to a press release.

Planet Fitness will operate under reduced hours for the holiday, closing at 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Regal Cinemas will be open for regular hours.

Visits and photos with the Easter Bunny will remain available through Saturday, April 8. The full schedule is listed below:

March 28-30: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 31 – April 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 2: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 3-6: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 7-8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Salmon Run Mall will resume its normal hours of operation on Monday, April 10.