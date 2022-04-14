WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Salmon Run Mall is preparing for limited holiday hours this weekend.

In observance of the Easter holiday, Salmon Run Mall confirmed that its retail and food court will be closed on Sunday, April 17.

However, some external facilities will remain open during the holiday. Regal Cinemas is set to open regular hours for movie showings and Planet Fitness will be open on reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Mall will also continue to host its Easter Bunny through Saturday, April 16. Visits and photos are available beginning at 11 a.m. each day and walk-ins are welcome.

Additionally, starting Monday, April 18, Salmon Run Mall will open with new extended hours. These hours are listed below:

Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



A full list of stores, events and new openings can be found on the Salmon Run Mall website.