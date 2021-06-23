Salmon Run Mall extending hours of operation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Just in time for summer, the Salmon Run Mall will operate under new hours.

Starting June 28, the Salmon Run Mall will extend its hours both on weekdays and weekends.

The new hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

However, various entertainment venues and anchor store hours may vary. Salmon Run Mall shoppers are encouraged to call ahead of visiting to confirm hours.

Specific hours can be found on the Salmon Run Mall website.