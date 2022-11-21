WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Salmon Run Mall has announced an extended hours schedule for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Salmon Run Mall, joining fellow industry leaders, will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. The mall will reopen on Black Friday, November 25, at 7 a.m. with some stores opening earlier. The complete list of opening hours for Black Friday is available on the mall’s website.

“There’s something magical about the in-store holiday shopping experience”, said Karla Noftsier, Marketing Director at Salmon Run.

“From spending quality time with friends and family in a fun, festive environment, to finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list – and bringing it home the same day – it’s a tradition and experience online shopping simply cannot touch. We’re excited to celebrate the holiday season and can’t wait to share everything we have in store for a safe and memorable shopping experience.”

Santa Claus is returning to the mall Thursday, December 1 through Christmas Eve. Details regarding visitation hours, photo pricing and special events will be made available in the coming weeks.