WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual “Baby Steps 4 Life” Walk will be returning to the Salmon Run Mall.

The walk will take place inside the Mall on Saturday, March 5. The event is sponsored by the Care Net Pregnancy Center and will support the Center and its ability to meet the needs of local men and women facing unplanned pregnancy decisions.

The event is for all age groups, and it will be free for kids ages 12 and under to participate. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times, and strollers and wheelchairs are welcome. There will be two start times available for those who would like to participate, one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 10 a.m.

Individuals can register on the Care Net website or by calling the office at 315-782-5433. However, there is a $30 registration fee to participate.

Those who register by February 20 will receive a free t-shirt, and online registration will remain open until March 4. There will also be a limited supply of t-shirts available for purchase at the event.

More information on the event can be found on the Salmon Run website.