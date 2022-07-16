WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents will have the opportunity to give back at a blood drive at the Salmon Run Mall at the end of July.

According to the mall, they will be hosting a community blood drive with American Red Cross on Thursday, July 28 beginning at noon. The drive will take place at the Hobby Lobby end of the mall until 5 p.m.

The mall stated that donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative, and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients, and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross. Those interested in receiving more information about the drive or making an appointment to donate should call 1-800-RED CROSS or sign up online.