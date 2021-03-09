Salmon Run Mall hosting blood drive March 12

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Help save a life by donating blood this Friday.

The Salmon Run Mall and American Red Cross are partnering this week in Watertown to host a Blood Drive at the mall.

The Blood Drive will be held on March 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the mall’s court area by Paint It Pottery.

Those interested in giving blood are encouraged to make an appointment prior to attending.

Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor app, calling 1-800-RED Cross or visiting the Red Cross website.