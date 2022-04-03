WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall will be hosting a “Yes we CAN for Veterans” fundraiser this weekend.

According to a press release from the Mall, they are partnering with the recycling company TOMRA to host the can drive. The fundraiser will benefit Honor Flight Syracuse and the veterans it supports throughout Central New York.

The Salmon Run Mall will host the big bottle and can drop off on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10 in the parking lot located across from the Olive Garden restaurant from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days.

The goal of the drive is to collect bottles and cans to support Honor Flight Syracuse and its mission to fly as many Central New York veterans as possible at no cost to Washington, DC to experience the war memorials built in their honor.

Executive Vice President of TOMRA Stephen Nee said he’s thankful for the community’s support in setting up the drive and for those who choose to donate.

“By the simple task collecting bottles and cans and bringing them to our ‘Yes we CAN for Veterans’

event on drop-off day, you will help support Honor Flight Syracuse and veterans throughout our region,” Nee said. “We’re so incredibly grateful to our employees and our customers for helping us in these efforts, which is very personal to me and an important endeavor on many levels.”

More information about the organizations and the Salmon Run Mall can be found on their website.