WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Salmon Run Mall is hosting Malloween this weekend. Events start on Friday, October 28, according to a press release from the mall.

As part of Malloween, Zero Latency VR will be hosting a costume contest in Center Court all weekend long, Magick Apothecary will be hosting a “Witches Dance” on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the Sunburst Spooktacular Pageant will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the head of the food court.

Mall Wide Trick or Treat will take place on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children 12 and under.

The following stores will be participating:

American EagleHot TopicThe Children’s Place
Auntie Anne’sJC PenneyThe Magick Apothecary
Bath & Body WorksJimmy JazzThe Paisley Lily
Cell RepairJuJu 66 SmoothiesThe Shoe Dept
Cricket WirelessKiss My AxeTorrid
Escape the Mystery RoomRainbow ZenZero Latency VR
Famous FootwearSneaker Ace315 Artisan Market

Salmon Run Mall Halloween bags will be available, while supplies last, for trick or treaters.