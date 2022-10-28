WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Salmon Run Mall is hosting Malloween this weekend. Events start on Friday, October 28, according to a press release from the mall.

As part of Malloween, Zero Latency VR will be hosting a costume contest in Center Court all weekend long, Magick Apothecary will be hosting a “Witches Dance” on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the Sunburst Spooktacular Pageant will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the head of the food court.

Mall Wide Trick or Treat will take place on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children 12 and under.

The following stores will be participating:

American Eagle Hot Topic The Children’s Place Auntie Anne’s JC Penney The Magick Apothecary Bath & Body Works Jimmy Jazz The Paisley Lily Cell Repair JuJu 66 Smoothies The Shoe Dept Cricket Wireless Kiss My Axe Torrid Escape the Mystery Room Rainbow Zen Zero Latency VR Famous Footwear Sneaker Ace 315 Artisan Market

Salmon Run Mall Halloween bags will be available, while supplies last, for trick or treaters.