WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Salmon Run Mall is hosting Malloween this weekend. Events start on Friday, October 28, according to a press release from the mall.
As part of Malloween, Zero Latency VR will be hosting a costume contest in Center Court all weekend long, Magick Apothecary will be hosting a “Witches Dance” on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the Sunburst Spooktacular Pageant will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the head of the food court.
Mall Wide Trick or Treat will take place on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children 12 and under.
The following stores will be participating:
|American Eagle
|Hot Topic
|The Children’s Place
|Auntie Anne’s
|JC Penney
|The Magick Apothecary
|Bath & Body Works
|Jimmy Jazz
|The Paisley Lily
|Cell Repair
|JuJu 66 Smoothies
|The Shoe Dept
|Cricket Wireless
|Kiss My Axe
|Torrid
|Escape the Mystery Room
|Rainbow Zen
|Zero Latency VR
|Famous Footwear
|Sneaker Ace
|315 Artisan Market
Salmon Run Mall Halloween bags will be available, while supplies last, for trick or treaters.