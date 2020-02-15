Salmon Run Mall hosting midwinter break events for North Country families

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Midwinter break has officially begun for many North Country students. There will be events and activities all week long at Salmon Run Mall for families.

Regal Cinemas presented Sonic the Hedgehog as the My Way Matinee this morning, and will be presenting the feature again on February 16 at 10:30am. The event is meant for special needs families, kids and adults. The special showing, where the lights are turned up and the sound is turned down, is meant to make it a more enjoyable movie experience for special needs families.

The Winter Prince/Princess Pageant will be held at Salmon Run Mall on Sunday, February 16.

The Fellowship Baptist Church will hold a Krispy Kreme Donut Fundraiser, with all proceeds to go towards travel expenses for the church’s youth group.

North Country Prenatal Perinatal Council will have giveaways and information, starting February 17, on health insurance needs and outreach. They will also be selling raffle tickets for their upcoming fundraiser.

The Development Authority of the North Country will be handing out reusable bags on February 19, as we get ready for the plastic bag ban starting March 1st.

Thousand Islands Habitat for Humanity is inviting the community to build a craft stick playhouse from February 19 through February 21.

More information on these events is available on Salmon Run Mall’s website.

