WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall announced on Tuesday that it will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, June 16.

The blood drive will be held at the Hobby Lobby end of the Mall and is urging donors from across the region to participate.

According to the Red Cross, donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O-negative, B-negative and A-negative.

Donations collected from the blood drive will go on to be transfused to patients in need. This includes those with cancer, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims. O-negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

“With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor,” Salmon Run Mall Marketing Director Karla Noftsier said in a press release. “The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”

The blood drive will begin at the Salmon Run Mall at 1 p.m. on June 16. Donor appointments can be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or online.