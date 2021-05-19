Salmon Run Mall no longer to require face masks for fully vaccinated shoppers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Shoppers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a face mask at the Salmon Run Mall.

In accordance with CDC and New York State Department of Health guidelines on mask-wearing, the Salmon Run Mall announced on Wednesday that it has joined the businesses who will no longer require mask wearing.

However, according to mall officials, they “strongly encourage all guests to continue to wear a mask as individual venue rules may differ.”

Additionally, those who have not been vaccinated will continue to be required to wear a mask on the Mall’s grounds.

This new guidance is effective May 19, 2021.