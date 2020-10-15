Salmon Run Mall providing free tabling spaces for North Country nonprofits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall is working to partner with North Country non-profit organizations.

The Salmon Run Mall in Watertown has announced that free tabling spaces will be provided to non-profits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. Spaces will be provided for fundraising, community engagement and awareness campaigns.

According to the Mall, these services are being provided following setbacks organizations faced by the pandemic. The press office stated, “demand for services from these organizations continues to increase while revenue-generating activities and events have been challenged due to shutdowns, safety regulations and social distancing requirements. That has left non-profits struggling to find ways to safely engage with the community at a time when their services are needed the most.”

According to the Salmon Run Mall, in 2019, over 100 nonprofit events were hosted at the center; partnering with 28 different local organizations.

Those organizations interested in tabling at the mall will be required to follow the “Healthy Shopper Guidelines,” including wearing face coverings and social distancing.

