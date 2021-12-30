WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall will finish out its holiday schedule this week.

Since Thanksgiving, the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown has been following altered hours, open one hour earlier, to accompany holiday events and increased shopping activity.

The Salmon Run Mall will continue an altered schedule on both New Years’s Eve, December 30 and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021.

On December 30, the mall will be open at 10 a.m., but close early at 5 p.m. These hours will be the same on January 1. Following the New Year’s holiday, the mall will resume its regular hours.

Beginning January 2, 2022, the Salmon Run Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. These hours will continue into 2022.