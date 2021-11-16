Salmon Run Mall to be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is preparing for the upcoming holiday season.

On November 15, the Salmon Run Mall announced holiday hours. This year, the Mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day. However, Regal Cinemas and Planet Fitness will remain open.

“Given the expected challenges with online shopping this year, we cannot stress enough how important it is for holiday shoppers to begin their shopping earlier than ever and in person,” Salmon Run Mall Marketing Director Karla Noftsier said in a press release. “Our tenants are stepping up with stocked shelves, additional seasonal employees and earlier deals and discounts to help ensure our shoppers have a successful holiday shopping season.”

According to Noftsier, following the Thanksgiving holiday, the Mall will then reopen on Black Friday, November 26, at 7 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. that evening.

On the following day, the Mall will begin following its holiday hours and will host its Small Business Saturday Event starting at 10 a.m. and remaining open until 9 p.m.

Throughout the remaining days of November, and up until December 23, the Salmon Run Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

On Christmas Eve, the mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Salmon Run Mall will once again close on Christmas, and resume holiday hours on December 26. The Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Regular mall hours are set to resume on January 2, 2022.