Salmon Run Mall to host Carthage Central School District art show

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Art from students at Carthage Central School District will be on display at the Salmon Run Mall beginning next week.

Carthage Central School District and the Salmon Run Mall are partnering up to host an art show, highlighting pieces created by students in grades K through 12. All artwork will be on display in the mall’s Center Court from March 11 through March 25, 2021.

According to the mall, “although the district, like all others in the North Country, had to discover

new ways of teaching, meeting and creating; students have worked hard, rising to the occasion.”

Members of the public can view artwork during normal mall hours; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The mall reminded all visitors that COVID-19 restrictions and precautions remain in place.