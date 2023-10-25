WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Salmon Run Mall in Watertown will host its inaugural indoor farmers market

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the center court in the mall. This is in conjunction with North Country Food & Farm Connections. In a press release they said they are thrilled to unveil a festive and exciting addition to the area’s celebrations.

This indoor market promises an opportunity to explore exceptional holiday gifts from local agricultural producers. This is for anyone seeking fresh fruits and vegetables, high-quality meats, artisanal cheeses, delectable jams, handcrafted soaps, honey or exquisite maple products. All of these products will be under one roof. There will also be beautiful holiday greens and decorations to make your home festive and inviting for the season.

Organizers are hoping shoppers discover the finest local products, but also support local farmers. This will help contribute to a thriving community and bolstering the local economy.

For more information on the Autumn Indoor Farmers Market, contact North Country Food & Farm Connections at 315-783-4271.